Cardinals to open up Busch Stadium for full capacity starting on June 14

ST. LOUIS — The Cardinals are getting ready to welcome a full house at Busch Stadium.

The team announced on Wednesday that Busch Stadium will move to full capacity for Cardinals games beginning on June 14 when the team hosts the Miami Marlins.

The Cardinals had previously announced on May 14 that fully vaccinated fans were no longer required to wear masks inside Busch Stadium, per CDC guidelines. The team is also expanding capacity at Busch Stadium beginning with the May 21 weekend series with the Cubs, roughly doubling its capacity to allow around 30,000 fans in.

Individual tickets for full capacity at Busch Stadium will go on sale on Thursday, May 27 at noon at cardinals.com or over the phone at 314-345-9000. Cardinals season ticket holders will be able to access their normal seats for the rest of the season starting on June 14.

“We are thrilled to soon be fully opening Busch Stadium to our great fans,” stated Cardinals Team President Bill DeWitt III. “We have missed the energy and excitement of a full Busch Stadium, and look forward to welcoming everyone back downtown where they can enjoy the many amenities at Ballpark Village while also cheering on our first place Cardinals.”

There will still be COVID-19 protocols in place for this season, including mobile-only ticketing, cashless transactions and no bags permitted.

You can see the full list of Busch Stadium protocols for the 2021 season on the Cardinals' website.