Brady Slavens returning to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Brady Slavens is back.
The Arkansas first baseman announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he was withdrawing from the MLB Draft to return to the Razorbacks for his junior season.
Slavens one of several Diamond Hogs in the draft that had the ability to return to Arkansas to continue their playing careers.
He was an offensive force during his first season in Fayetteville.
Slavens first in batting average (.284) among every day players, finishing only behind the hero of the Fayetteville Regional, Charlie Welch, who hit .388 in 67 at bats. He was third on the team in hits (62), first in RBI (63), and tied for third in home runs (14).
His numbers would likely have been higher had it not been for a gruesome ankle injury in Arkansas' SEC Tournament-opening win over Georgia in which he rolled his right ankle on top of the first base bag trying to beat out an infield single in the second inning.
Slavens was able to return for the Super Regional, but was limited in his production, going just 2-for-11 in three games against NC State.