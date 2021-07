Portis is first former Razorback to win NBA Title since 2004

MILWAUKEE — Bobby Portis is the first former Arkansas Razorback to win an NBA Title since Corliss Williamson in 2004. The Bucks defeated the Suns in game six with Portis putting up 16 points and three rebounds.

Portis is just the fourth former Razorback to ever win an NBA Championship. It is the first title for the Bucks since 1971.

The Little Rock native now has the most minutes played and points scored by a former Hog in NBA Finals history.