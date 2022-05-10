BetSaracen's live online, mobile sportsbook now available

BetSaracen, an online mobile sportsbook, is now fully live, according to Saracen Casino Resort.

Editor's note: The video shown above is from March 2022.

According to Saracen, the casino resort has now launched its online sports wagering app, BetSaracen.

Players can either download the app from the Apple App Store or by clicking through the download links at BetSaracen.com.

Players can also place wagers within the website itself. With the launch, BetSaracen will match first deposits up to $500 in free play.

“Our Saracen Team has worked day and night for months to finally bring a first-class, Arkansas-based Sports Wagering App platform to the state’s many sports fans,” Saracen CMO, Carlton Saffa said.

Saracen Casino Resort partnered with Amelco-UK, Limited, a globally recognized sports betting platform provider with industry-leading technology, to develop the BetSaracen platform.

Online sports wagering became legal in Arkansas on March 4, after legislative approval from the Arkansas Joint Budget Committee.

While neighboring states Louisiana and Tennessee each took over a year to proceed from legalization to launch, BetSaracen is now live from about 2 months from legalization.