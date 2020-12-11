Bentonville West playoff game canceled due to COVID-19, season comes to an abrupt end

The Bentonville West football team's season has come to an abrupt end after several students and coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Schools announced Thursday that Bentonville West's high school football playoff game scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13, has been canceled due to several students and coaches testing positive for COVID-19.

Leslee Wright, the communications director for Bentonville Schools, released the following message:

After careful consideration for student and staff safety, we've cancelled the November 13 playoff game for Bentonville West High School. Fourteen students and coaches have tested positive for COVID-19 this week and many more student-athletes remain quarantined. To move forward with Friday night's game would undoubtedly place individuals at risk.

Wright also said the Bentonville West season has come to an end.

Bentonville West was scheduled to take on Little Rock Catholic High School in the first round of the 7A conference.

Bentonville West coach Bryan Pratt tweeted the following message about the cancelation.

More information about Bentonville Public Schools' response to the COVID-19 pandemic can be found here.