Lady Tigers take down rival Fayetteville 2-0 to win first title since 2017.

CONWAY, Ark. — The Bentonville girl's soccer team is the 6A state champions after taking down Fayetteville 3-0 on Sunday.

Olivia Smith and Amanda Schell had goals in the first half to put Bentonville up a pair at the break.

Abbi Armstrong would increase the lead to three in the 73rd minute finishing off the title.

It's the Lady Tigers first title since 2017. Bentonville finishes its season 17-3-1 and didn't lose a conference game.

