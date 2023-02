Boone wins milestone games as Lions top Texas A&M International in double-overtime.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — On Monday the UAFS men's basketball team knocked off Texas A&M International in double-overtime. The win was the 600th of Lions head coach Jim Boone's career.

Boone is in his fourth season at UAFS and his 37th as a college head coach. He sits eighth nationally among active college coaches in career wins and is in the top 30 all-time.

UAFS is currently 10-13 on the season with five games remaining in the regular season.

