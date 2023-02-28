UAFS Athletics Announces Search for Head Men's Basketball Coach

Former head coach Jim Boone put in his resignation at the end of the season.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Fort Smith (UAFS) Athletics Department has announced their intention to launch a comprehensive search for a new Head Men's Basketball Coach.

UAFS Athletic Director Curtis Janz shared information about the upcoming search, stating, "Our goal as we begin this process will be to find a coach who embodies the unique aspirations and goals of Division II athletics, prioritizing academic success, community engagement, and a balanced approach to student-athlete development."

Former Head Men's Basketball Coach Jim Boone resigned from his position as head coach at UAFS following four years with the program. In a letter sent to UAFS Athletics on Friday, Feb. 24, Boone stated his intention to retire from the sport of basketball following 38 years of service and more than 600 career wins. "This decision was made with great deliberation and prayer […] and I am looking forward to taking time for reflection and beginning the next chapter of our journey," Boone's letter stated.

The national search for the new head men's basketball coach at UAFS will begin immediately. Janz said the university is committed to finding a candidate who will lead the program and its student-athletes to success both on and off the court, with a focus on excellence in coaching, community, and commitment to the Division II philosophy.