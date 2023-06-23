Arkansas Razorbacks headed to the NBA, here's who

Four Razorbacks are headed to the NBA. Here's who.

ARKANSAS, USA — Multiple Razorbacks were drafted into the NBA on Thursday, June 22.

Anthony Black was selected sixth overall and will be headed to Orlando Magic. Black becomes the highest Razorback selected since Joe Kleine in 1985.

Nick Smith Jr. was the second Razorback to be drafted. He was selected 27th by the Charlotte Hornets. Smith was especially emotional when hearing his name being called out. When asked about his emotion, he responded, "19 years. A lot of work. Everything I've been through, still going through stuff til' this day, it's paying off." Smith was rated as the top high school player in the country by 247Sports.

Jordan Walsh was the third Razorback to be drafted. He was originally taken 38th overall by the Sacramento Kings but was then traded to the Boston Celtics. Walsh impressed at the NBA Combine, scoring 15 points with seven rebounds and five assists in the final scrimmage he played in.

Ricky Council was not drafted but did sign a two-way deal to the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers. Council was the Hog's leading scorer during the team's three NCAA Tournament games.

