Matthew Wilson to play professional basketball in Spain

Farmington and UAFS grad to continue hoops career overseas

FORT SMITH, Ark. — After a historic senior season at UA-Fort Smith, Farmington native Matthew Wilson will continue his basketball career in Spain. Wilson will play in Ponferrada.

Before heading to Europe, Wilson will play for Team Arkansas in The Basketball Tournament. Wilson was a late addition to the team after Dusty Hannahs joined the Boston Celtics Summer League team.

The Northwest Arkansas native says he made a highlight tape after the season and teams immediately came calling. His agent is based in Spain and found the team that would be the perfect fit.

Wilson will head to Spain at the end of the Summer for training camp.

Wilson was a two time All-State player at Farmington and in his senior year at UAFS he averaged 20.5 points per game. Wilson is lethal from beyond the arc, shooting over 40 percent for the Lions.