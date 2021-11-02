Rogers native heads to spring training

With the minor league season canceled in 2020, Wood spent the season at the Indians neutral site. He told 5NEWS he is "itching" at the chance to play games again.

"I didn't realize for the longest time that I actually have fans at home," said Wood. I have had people reaching out to me and it's really nice to have that. I am ready to go. I worked my butt off this offseason. It's the most I've ever worked to get ready for this year. I am ready to make that name for myself again."