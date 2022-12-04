Naturals take down Wichita on Opening Day

Northwest Arkansas uses 8 run first inning to knock off Wind Surge

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Tuesday, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals knocked off Wichita, 8-6 on Opening Day. The Naturals improve to 2-2 with the win.

Northwest Arkansas scored eight times in the first inning to break the game open. Seven of those runs were scored before the Wind Surge could record an out.

The big hit was a Jake Means three RBI double to make it 7-0. In his Double-A debut Royals top pitching prospect, Asa Lacy, allowed three runs in four innings of work. Lacy had six strikeouts on the night.

Wichita would get within striking distance but the Naturals bullpen shut the door to secure the Opening Day victory.