Naturals headed to Double-A Central Championship Series

Northwest Arkansas will face Wichita in its first postseason trip since 2017.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are headed to the Double-A Central Championship series. They'll face Wichita in a best-of-5 series beginning Tuesday.

Three things needed to happen Sunday to send the Naturals to their first postseason since 2017, and all three went their way.

First, the Naturals needed to take care of business on their end, which they did. They defeated the Springdale Cardinals 9-4, taking four out of six games in the series.

Seven runs over the final two innings push the Naturals over the Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/XxO1GE5woF — NW Arkansas Naturals (@nwanaturals) September 19, 2021

In addition, Northwest Arkansas had to get help from Frisco and Arkansas, needing both the Roughriders and Travelers to lose in order to sneak into the playoffs.

Well, both of those things happened as well. Frisco fell 14-11 to Amarillo, while Arkansas lost 11-6 to the Wichita team the Naturals will now face in the championship series.