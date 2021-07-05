Barry Dunning commits to Arkansas

The four-star small forward is the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama and the No. 77 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — It's starting to get crowded on the Muss Buss.

Monday, Eric Musselman and the Razorbacks picked up a commitment from Barry Dunning, a four-star small forward out of McGill Toolen.

The reigning Gatorade Player of the Year in Alabama, Dunning picked the Hogs over offers from SEC foes Auburn, Ole Miss, and Alabama, among others.

The 6-foot-5-inch prospect is the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, and the No. 77 overall prospect in the Class of 2022 per 247Sports.