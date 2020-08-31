Watch: Austin Ernst Wins 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas LPGA Championship

With her win, Ernst earns $345,000; she has earned $577,203 for the season and $3,687,917 for her career.

ROGERS, Ark. — LSU alumni, Austin Ernst, took home the prize in Razorback territory during the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas LPGA tournament.

This marks her second career LPGA victory, her first was the 2014 Cambia Portland Classic.

The Florida native turned pro in 2012.

She has made 143 starts between her win at the 2014 Cambia Portland Classic and today (Aug. 30).