x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Sports

Watch: Austin Ernst Wins 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas LPGA Championship

With her win, Ernst earns $345,000; she has earned $577,203 for the season and $3,687,917 for her career.

ROGERS, Ark. — LSU alumni, Austin Ernst, took home the prize in Razorback territory during the 2020 Walmart NW Arkansas LPGA tournament. 

This marks her second career LPGA victory, her first was the 2014 Cambia Portland Classic.  

The Florida native turned pro in 2012. 

She has made 143 starts between her win at the 2014 Cambia Portland Classic and today (Aug. 30). 

Ernst joins Danielle Kang (Drive On Championship, Marathon Classic) and Stacy Lewis (Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open) as American winners on the LPGA Tour in 2020.

RELATED: Watch: Pro Hogs Tee Off at Walmart LPGA Tournament

RELATED: Watch: Socially distanced Walmart LPGA tournament tees off