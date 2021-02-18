Naturals release 2021 schedule

Season to start on May 11 against Tulsa

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals released their 2021 schedule with some key changes this season.

The team's home opener at Arvest Ballpark will be played on Tuesday, May 11th against the Tulsa Drillers. For the first time since the 2015 season, the Naturals will begin play on the road. The season will begin in North Little Rock on Tuesday, May 4th against the Arkansas Travelers (Double-A Seattle Mariners).

The Naturals will play 120 games in 2021 with 60 of those at Arvest Ballpark. The regular season will span across five months with the opener in May with the home finale falling on Sunday, September 19th. The Naturals will host 10 games on Friday and Saturday and will be home for Memorial Day Weekend and Labor Day Weekend.

The 2021 campaign will include 10 separate six-game homestands where the Naturals will compete against the same team throughout the Tuesday through Sunday slate.

The Arkansas Travelers, Springfield Cardinals (Double-A St. Louis Cardinals), and Tulsa Drillers will each make two trips to Arvest Ballpark this summer while the Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A Houston Astros) and Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Texas Rangers) along with league newcomers San Antonio Missions (Double-A San Diego Padres) and Wichita Wind Surge (Double-A Minnesota Twins) will each make one visit to Arvest Ballpark. Northwest Arkansas will not play the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Double-A Arizona Diamondbacks) or Midland RockHounds (Double-A Oakland Athletics) during the regular season.