Arkansas football comes in at 19 in AP preseason poll

The Hogs cracked the top 20 in AP's preseason rankings, coming in as the 19th best team in the country just before the season is set to kickoff.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Razorbacks are ranked yet again ahead of the 2022 College Football season!

This is the first time since 2015 that the Razorbacks have been ranked in AP's preseason poll.

This ranking comes after Arkansas was ranked 23rd in the preseason coaches poll for USA Today.

The Hogs will start their season by squaring off against Cincinnati who's ranked 22nd and 23rd in the USA Today and AP preseason polls respectively.

