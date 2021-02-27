Arkansas offense has record breaking day

Hogs sweep doubleheader for second straight day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For the second straight day at the Razorback invitational #24 Arkansas swept its doubleheader. The Hogs knocked off both Texas Tech and SEMO.

Game 1 against the Red Raiders saw Arkansas have a record breaking offensive performance. The team hit a program tying five home runs in route to a 9-0 victory. Hanna McEwen, Linnie Malkin, Kayla Green, Hannah Gammill and Keely Huffine all homered in the win.

Mary Haff threw her second career no hitter in the five inning shutout.

The fun would continue in the second game against SEMO. With Arkansas up 1-0, Audrie Lavalley would hit a three run home run to make it 4-0.

Braxton Burnside would add two home runs including a grand slam. Arkansas went on to knock off SEMO 9-3. With the win head coach Courtney Deifel becomes the fastest coach in Arkansas softball history to reach 150 career wins.