x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

sports

Arkansas No. 11 seed in SEC Tournament

Hogs to play Vanderbilt on Wednesday
hogs basketball

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A loss to end the regular season bumped the Arkansas men's basketball team to a 19-12 overall record and 7-11 in conference play.

Now, the Razorbacks will look to ignite some sort of spark in the postseason, starting in the SEC Tournament. Arkansas fell to a No. 11 seed and misses out on the first round bye - playing No. 14 Vanderbilt on Wednesday in Nashville. The game will start 25 minutes after the matchup between Georgia and Ole Miss at 6:00 PM on SEC Network.

Also on Arkansas' side of the bracket is No. 6 South Carolina and No. 3 LSU. 