Arkansas men’s basketball to play University of Central Arkansas in December

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — For the first time since the 1946-47 season, Arkansas will play Central Arkansas in men’s basketball. The game is set for Dec. 12, 2020, and will be contested in Bud Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks are 6-0 all-time versus the Bears, including a 3-0 record in games played in Fayetteville.

The series dates back to Arkansas’ first season of basketball. The teams met on back-to-back days during the 1923-24 season (Jan. 11 and 12) in Fayetteville with the Razorbacks winning 62-27 and 34-14, respectively.

Games three, four and five in the series were played in Conway, one coming in December 1933 (a 53-30 Razorback win) and the other two the following December (Arkansas winning 42-38 and 66-27, respectively).

The last meeting in the series came on Feb. 1, 1947, in Fayetteville, a 59-39 decision in favor of the Razorbacks.

• Arkansas-Central Arkansas Series:

01/11/24 Central Arkansas W 62 27

01/12/24 Central Arkansas W 34 14

Dec. 1933 at Central Arkansas W 54 30

Dec. 1934 at Central Arkansas W 42 38

Dec. 1934 at Central Arkansas W 66 27

02/01/47 Central Arkansas W 59 39

