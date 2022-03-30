Arkansas game against Little Rock canceled due to inclement weather

The Hogs were set to take on the Trojans Wednesday, March 30, but it was canceled due to inclement weather.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas game against Little Rock scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The #2 ranked Razorbacks beat the Trojans Tuesday, March 29, at Baum-Walker Stadium.

The Hogs will face Mississippi State this upcoming weekend with the opener set for Friday, April 1. It will air on the SEC network.

