Arkansas game against Little Rock canceled due to inclement weather

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas game against Little Rock scheduled for Wednesday, March 30, has been canceled due to inclement weather.
The #2 ranked Razorbacks beat the Trojans Tuesday, March 29, at Baum-Walker Stadium.
The Hogs will face Mississippi State this upcoming weekend with the opener set for Friday, April 1. It will air on the SEC network.
