Arkansas football picks up two commitments Friday

A pair of three-star prospects, Jaylen Lewis and Mani Powell, announced their decision to play for the Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was a good start to the holiday weekend for Sam Pittman.

Around 12:30 p.m. CT, three-star defensive back, Jaylen Lewis announced that he was committing to Arkansas.

Go Hogs‼️🐗 Stepped on the ground and felt like home‼️ pic.twitter.com/GLgTLyw9xH — jaylenlewis (@jaylenlew7) July 2, 2021

Out of Brownsville, Tenn., the 6-1, 178-pound cornerback is the No. 57 cornerback in the nation and the No. 19 player in the state of Tennessee for the class of 2022 per the 247 Sports Composite.

The Haywood product is the Razorbacks' 13th commitment in the class of 2022, and picked Arkansas over offers from Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, among others.

But the jukebox was just getting warmed up.

Later in the afternoon, Pittman and the Hogs picked up another commitment, this time from three-star linebacker Mani Powell.

On to new beginnings woo pig sooie go Razorbacks pic.twitter.com/cinIGPy6rG — Mani powell (@powell_mani) July 2, 2021

From McKinley High School in Canton, Ohio, Powell picked Arkansas over Michigan, Syracuse, Indiana, West Virginia, and Toledo.

Per 247Sports, Powell is the No. 112 linebacker in the nation, and the No. 27 overall player in the state of Ohio for the Class of 2022.