Arkansas DB Jarques McClellion opts out of season

The redshirt-junior announced his decision to opt out on Twitter, citing "growing health concerns"

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Jarques McClellion has opted out of the 2020 season.

The redshirt-junior defensive back announced his decision on Twitter early Thursday evening, citing "growing health concerns", adding that it "really hit home for me and my family".

McClellion said in his post that he's already been quarantined twice since June 1. He also revealed that his mother spent time on a ventilator last year after the birth of his littler sister.

McClellion was one of three Razorbacks that missed Arkansas' 37-10 loss to Georgia, along with Mataio Soli and Devin Bush.