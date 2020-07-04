Arkansas American Legion cancels 2020 season

The Fort Smith Sportsman still hopeful to get games in this summer

FORT SMITH, Ark. — With baseball being shut down on a national level when it comes to high school, college and the pros, many area athletes were still hopeful to summer league ball being played. But that won't be happening either.

The American Legion has canceled all eight of it's regional tournaments and the World Series that were scheduled for this summer. Shortly after that announcement was made, the Arkansas American Legion posted on their website that the 2020 season would be canceled.

This is the full statement from the department of Arkansas commander Doyle Batey:

"The American Legion National Commander has canceled American Legion baseball regional tournaments as well as the American Legion Baseball World Series for the 2020 season. With a great sense of sadness and on the advice of the Arkansas American Legion Baseball Commissioner, I am officially announcing that the Arkansas American legion baseball program is also canceled for the 2020 season.

The Fort Smith Sportsman is the lone remaining team that competes at the highest level of American Legion.