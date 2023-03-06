Anthony Black, Ricky Council IV, Devo Davis earn SEC Honors

Anthony Black, Ricky Council IV and Devo Davis have all been awarded SEC honors.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Three top-performing Razorbacks have been selected by conference coaches to earn SEC honors.

Anthony Black was voted second-team All-SEC and to the SEC All-Freshman team; Ricky Council IV was voted second-team All-SEC and Davonte "Devo" Davis was named to the SEC All-Defensive team.

According to Arkansas Athletics, this is the second straight year that two Razorbacks were named to the coaches' all-conference team and the 12th time Razorbacks were recognized in the same season.

This is Davis' second-straight year to make the SEC-All Defensive team.

Black was one of two players from the SEC (along with first-team pick Kobe Brown) to rank among the league’s top 25 in scoring (20th; 12.8 avg), rebounds (23rd; 5.1 avg.), assists (3rd, 4.2 avg.) and steals (3rd, 2.0 avg.). In league play, his averages went up to 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.1 steals.

Black was named CBS Sports/USBWA National Freshman of the Week on Nov. 22 for his first four games played (11.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals), including a 26-point, 6-assist effort versus Louisville in the Maui Invitational.

Later, Black was named SEC Freshman of the Week, leading all players at 23.3 points per game. In addition to his 26 points versus Louisville, he had 26 points and six assists in the loss to Creighton and 15 points in the win over San Diego State.

Council, who leads the SEC in minutes played, ranks third in the SEC in scoring (16.5 ppg), third in free throws made (138) and seventh in field goal percentage (.454).

Council has made 87 out of 115 free throws in SEC games, currently sitting at the fifth highest in Razorback history.

Council scored in double figures in 28 of 31 games this season, including 10 games of at least 20 points. He was named SEC Player of the Week (Dec. 5) thanks to a 27-point effort versus Troy and getting 17 points with three steals versus San Jose State.

Despite not ranking among the SEC leaders in steals or blocked shots, Davis made the All-Defensive team. However, Arkansas Athletics says, "he was recognized for his true defensive prowess as, each game, he was assigned to guard the opponents’ first or second leading scorer. In most cases, he held his man to below his season averages, including eight times holding his man to single-digit scoring. In addition to his defense, Davis turned in his best offensive stretch of his career once SEC play began."