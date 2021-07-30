Alternative Baseball Organization coming to NWA

League is in search of a manager and volunteers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Alternative Baseball Organization is coming to Northwest Arkansas! The organization is a baseball league for kids and adults ages 15 plus who have autism or other disabilities.

The league was started by Georgia native, Taylor Duncan, and has grown to 80 teams across 30 states. The league plays by full baseball rules and has grown popular across the country.

The league has players signed up, but is still looking for a manager and volunteers. You can volunteer on the organization's website.