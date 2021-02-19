x
AAA moves dates for 2021 Regional & State Basketball Tournaments

Teams given time to finish regular season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Arkansas Activities Association will be moving the Regional Basketball Tournaments, the State Basketball Tournaments, and the State Basketball Finals back one week to allow conferences to finish their regular seasons and tournaments.

Due to the amount of COVID-19 cancellations during the regular season, a conference tournament may be needed for correct seeding into the regional and state tournaments.

New Tournament Dates

Regional Tournament Dates:

1A, 2A, 3A, & 4A - March 3-6

State Tournament Dates:

1A, 2A, 3A, and 5A - March 8-15

4A and 6A - March 9-13

State Basketball Finals: 

March 18-20

