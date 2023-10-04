Local 4-year-old to travel to Japan to represent America in Strider World Cup

4-year-old Tanner Davis has a passion for riding his bike and is taking his skills across the world, and to the next level.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — 4-year-old Tanner Davis will represent America in the Strider World Cup in Osaka, Japan in May. He is one of just 10 kids from America to be chosen to compete in the event.

“It’s one of my favorite things to do, I like seeing him ride. He always has a smile on his face when he rides. He’s reluctant, but as soon as he gets on the seat, he’s just having the time of his life,” said Taylor Davis.

Tanner’s dad, Taylor Davis says he’s glad his love of cycling has rubbed off on his son, but Tanner's bike is a little different than his dad's. Taylor says striders don’t have pedals, which can help kids like Tanner develop balance early in life.

“Sometimes they don't even need training wheels after because they already know how to ride on the bike and handle everything ... It's a lot different than other bikes that get really heavy for kids. So he can pick that one up, throw it around,” he said.

Tanner has competed in the Bentonville world cup for the last two years

and his mom Kelsey says the big trip to Japan is even more exciting.

“We decided to fill out the application, and shoot our shot just to see if we could possibly get in, but we didn't have our hopes high for it. Around the end of January, we got the email from them that Tanner was one of 10 picked,” said Kelsey Davis.

She says they’ve been helping Tanner prepare for the big race by going to the NWA BMX track and just riding as much as possible.

“He realized 'I'm gonna go race bikes in Japan,' and it's kind of starting to become a bigger deal. But I don't think he realizes it's as big as what it actually is,” said Kelsey Davis.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with travel expenses to Japan in May.

