Baptist Has Heart: Know Your Numbers

Heart Healthy Month is coming to an end, but here at Baptist Health, they want to make sure patients keep the conversation going.

Steve Young is a local pastor in Fort Smith and noticed his blood pressure was a little high...so he went to baptist for a stress test...but soon found out things weren't normal. "We'll go in exercise, change my diet a little bit, everything will be fine," said Young.

But everything wasn't fine, Young spent a few minutes on the treadmill and suffered cardiac distress."They'd laid next down and were giving me stuff and one of them stuck a nitro pill in my mouth and I thought this is for real," said Young

Dr. Nasser Adjei at Baptist Health along with the American Heart Association says it's important to know your numbers such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar.

"That kind of gives your doctor a starting point. Because If your blood pressure is high and when I mean high I mean more than 130 on top and 85 on the bottom. That is sometimes the beginning of where the trouble comes." Dr. Adjei says it's always important to get checked out because not everyone is as lucky as Steve."He was able to identify his symptoms to his primary who realized this is something important." Because of that one conversation, Dr. Adjei was able to get Steve the help he needed.

"I sure didn't expect when I went that day for tests to end the day with four stents in my heart," said Young.

Since that Day Steve says in his home and at church, he's making lifestyle changes. Young and a few others have created a walking group at his church.