Baptist Has Heart: Fighting Heart Failure

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says heart failure was the cause of 1 in 8 deaths in recent years. Baptist Health is working hard to fight this statistic.

“Fatigue, shortness of breath, a significant decline in exercise tolerance, and things they would normally do that’s not a problem,” said Robert Parris, MD, a cardiologist with Baptist Health.

Dr. Parris says these are just a few of the symptoms for congestive heart failure.



“Congestive heart failure is simply an inability of the heart to pump blood adequately to the needs of the body,” he said.

Kristi Lokey works in the Clinical Research Department at Baptist Health and says they're tackling heart failure by research. “Heart failure is one of the main research projects that we are currently doing right now,” said Lokey.

Lokey struggled with congestive heart failure at the age of 25 and since then has literally taken her job of research to heart. She says, “Without research, we don’t know what works and doesn’t work.”

Baptist Health isn't the only hospital doing research. Over the years they've teamed up with groups from the Mayo Clinic and Duke, as well, to find the best tests.



“We have inpatient trials we have outpatient trials. One of the inpatient trials we have here focused mainly on patient education so we give patients tools they can use at home,” said Lokey.



Through lifestyle changes and education provided by Baptist Health, CHF patients are able to reduce hospitalizations and get back to their daily lives after getting to the point of the problem.



“Once you know the cause you can reduce the symptoms and if you know the cause you can reduce the symptoms and make people better,” said Dr. Parris.

Dr. Parris says one of the most important parts of living with heart failure is managing your symptoms. Baptist Health has congestive heart failure program and they even have a transition clinic for patients once they’ve been discharged so they can get into a healthy routine.