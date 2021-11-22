A Coat for Christmas 2021

ARKANSAS, USA — Join 5NEWS and donate your coats and help others stay warm this holiday season. Starting on Saturday, November 27th through Saturday, December 18th, you can drop off coats at participating Burton Pools and Spas locations. Coats collected will go to both the Northwest Arkansas and River Valley Salvation Army.
Participating Locations:
- Burton Pools & Spas Springdale: 725 S 48th St. Springdale AR 72762
- Burton Pools & Spas Fort Smith: 6121 Zero Street Fort Smith AR 72903
Please join us and let’s help others stay warm right here where we live. Coats for Christmas is sponsored by Burton Pools and Spas