The Give Where You Live food drive is going on right now! Join channel 5 and help restock our area food banks for those in need.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Give Where You Live food drive is going on right now! Join channel 5 and help restock our area food banks for those in need. You can drop off non-perishable food items at participating Harps/Price Cutter Grocery stores or Armstrong Bank locations October 11th - 24th.

Even where you live, more families and seniors are struggling to put on their table but you can help. Let’s do something to help change that with the 7th Annual Give Where You Live Food Drive.

You can pick up a pre-packaged donation bag near the checkout at Harps, There will be $5, $10, and $15 options you pay for it and then drop it in the donation box.

$5 Donation Bag Contents

1 Always Save Whole Kernel Corn

2 Always Save Chicken Noodle Soup

1 Always Save Saltines

3 Always Save Mac & Cheese Dinner

$10 Donation Bag Contents

1 Always Save Cut Green Beans

2 Always Save Tomato Soup

1 Always Save Chicken Noodle Soup

1 Best Choice Chicken/Tuna

1 Always Save Saltines

1 Always Save Applesauce

1 Always Save Peanut Butter Creamy

2 Always Save Mac & Cheese Dinner

$15 Donation Bag Contents

1 Always Save Cut Green Beans

3 Always Save Whole Kernel Corn

1 Always Save Tomato Soup

2 Always Save Chicken Noodle Soup

1 Always Save Saltines

2 Best Choice Chicken/Tuna

1 Always Save Applesauce

1 Always Save Peanut Butter Creamy

2 Always Save Mac & Cheese Dinner

1 Best Choice Quick Oats

100% of all the food collected will go to both the NWA Food Bank and River Valley Regional Food Bank to help those facing food insecurity.

Please join 5NEWS and let’s help fight hunger right here where we live!

The items most needed are:

Canned meats/fish/poultry

Canned/packaged meals

Peanut butter

Cereal

Soups

Canned vegetables

Canned fruits

100% juice

Pasta/pasta sauces

Rice

Personal hygiene items (shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)

Participating Harps Locations :

NWA Stores: Gentry, AR 300 S. Gentry Blvd. Siloam Springs, AR 201 Hwy 412 Elkins, AR 1951 N. Center St. Rogers, AR 715 N. 2nd Street Springdale, AR 2894 West Sunset Springdale, AR 1308 N. Thompson Springdale, AR 1945 Butterfield Coach Road Centerton, AR 710 W. Centerton Blvd Springdale, AR 1007 Jones Road Fayetteville, AR 1189 N. Garland Fayetteville, AR 1780 N. Crossover Road Fayetteville, AR 3055 N. College Fayetteville, AR 1274 Colorado Drive Prairie Grove, AR 319 E. Buchanan St. West Fork, AR 266 Three Dog Lane Bentonville, AR 1209 N. Walton Blvd Huntsville, AR 115 Lee St. Bella Vista, AR 404 Town Center NE Lincoln, AR 310 W. Pridemore Gravette, AR 800 1st Ave SE Lowell, AR 916 W. Monroe Ave.

Fort Smith Stores: Fort Smith, AR 2507 Market Trace Fort Smith, AR 3401 South 74th Street Waldron, AR 1350 W. 6th Street Poteau, OK 2219 N. Broadway Gore, OK 603 N. Main Street Westville, OK 519 Hwy 59 North Alma, AR 25 Highway 64 West Clarksville, AR 502 South Crawford Street Cedarville, 8848 N. Highway 59



Participating Price Cutter Locations:

Van Buren, AR 120 Cloverleaf Plaza

Participating Armstrong Bank Locations: