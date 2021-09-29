ARKANSAS, USA — The Give Where You Live food drive is going on right now! Join channel 5 and help restock our area food banks for those in need. You can drop off non-perishable food items at participating Harps/Price Cutter Grocery stores or Armstrong Bank locations October 11th - 24th.
Even where you live, more families and seniors are struggling to put on their table but you can help. Let’s do something to help change that with the 7th Annual Give Where You Live Food Drive.
You can pick up a pre-packaged donation bag near the checkout at Harps, There will be $5, $10, and $15 options you pay for it and then drop it in the donation box.
$5 Donation Bag Contents
- 1 Always Save Whole Kernel Corn
- 2 Always Save Chicken Noodle Soup
- 1 Always Save Saltines
- 3 Always Save Mac & Cheese Dinner
$10 Donation Bag Contents
- 1 Always Save Cut Green Beans
- 2 Always Save Tomato Soup
- 1 Always Save Chicken Noodle Soup
- 1 Best Choice Chicken/Tuna
- 1 Always Save Saltines
- 1 Always Save Applesauce
- 1 Always Save Peanut Butter Creamy
- 2 Always Save Mac & Cheese Dinner
$15 Donation Bag Contents
- 1 Always Save Cut Green Beans
- 3 Always Save Whole Kernel Corn
- 1 Always Save Tomato Soup
- 2 Always Save Chicken Noodle Soup
- 1 Always Save Saltines
- 2 Best Choice Chicken/Tuna
- 1 Always Save Applesauce
- 1 Always Save Peanut Butter Creamy
- 2 Always Save Mac & Cheese Dinner
- 1 Best Choice Quick Oats
100% of all the food collected will go to both the NWA Food Bank and River Valley Regional Food Bank to help those facing food insecurity.
Please join 5NEWS and let’s help fight hunger right here where we live!
The items most needed are:
- Canned meats/fish/poultry
- Canned/packaged meals
- Peanut butter
- Cereal
- Soups
- Canned vegetables
- Canned fruits
- 100% juice
- Pasta/pasta sauces
- Rice
- Personal hygiene items (shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)
Participating Harps Locations:
- NWA Stores:
- Gentry, AR 300 S. Gentry Blvd.
- Siloam Springs, AR 201 Hwy 412
- Elkins, AR 1951 N. Center St.
- Rogers, AR 715 N. 2nd Street
- Springdale, AR 2894 West Sunset
- Springdale, AR 1308 N. Thompson
- Springdale, AR 1945 Butterfield Coach Road
- Centerton, AR 710 W. Centerton Blvd
- Springdale, AR 1007 Jones Road
- Fayetteville, AR 1189 N. Garland
- Fayetteville, AR 1780 N. Crossover Road
- Fayetteville, AR 3055 N. College
- Fayetteville, AR 1274 Colorado Drive
- Prairie Grove, AR 319 E. Buchanan St.
- West Fork, AR 266 Three Dog Lane
- Bentonville, AR 1209 N. Walton Blvd
- Huntsville, AR 115 Lee St.
- Bella Vista, AR 404 Town Center NE
- Lincoln, AR 310 W. Pridemore
- Gravette, AR 800 1st Ave SE
- Lowell, AR 916 W. Monroe Ave.
- Fort Smith Stores:
- Fort Smith, AR 2507 Market Trace
- Fort Smith, AR 3401 South 74th Street
- Waldron, AR 1350 W. 6th Street
- Poteau, OK 2219 N. Broadway
- Gore, OK 603 N. Main Street
- Westville, OK 519 Hwy 59 North
- Alma, AR 25 Highway 64 West
- Clarksville, AR 502 South Crawford Street
- Cedarville, 8848 N. Highway 59
Participating Price Cutter Locations:
- Van Buren, AR 120 Cloverleaf Plaza
Participating Armstrong Bank Locations:
- 8300 Phoenix Avenue Fort Smith
- 4102 Rogers Avenue Fort Smith (New Location)
Sponsored by: Harps Food, Price Cutter, Cargill & Armstrong Bank