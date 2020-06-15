Yellowstone Season 3 premieres on Father's Day

Yellowstone fans have waited for season three with anticipation since the first trailer was released in May. Paramount will air the premiere on June 21.

Fans have been waiting with anticipation for the third season of Yellowstone to premiere, and the wait is almost over.

Yellowstone has been the number one original series on cable for the past two summers, and Paramount set the premiere date for June 21 at 9/8 central, which happens to be Father’s Day this year.

The show is switching from Wednesday to Sunday nights this season and can be watched on the Paramount Network or streamed on the Paramount app.

If you haven’t seen Yellowstone and want to catch up before season three premieres, Paramount is hosting a marathon of the first two seasons from Monday (June 15) to Friday (June 19).

The series stars Academy Award and Emmy winner Kevin Costner as John Dutton.

“Yellowstone” chronicles the Dutton family, led by John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect – the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders – an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park.

Paramount released the first trailer for Yellowstone’s third season in May and it looks to be another season full suspense and drama.

Watch: Yellowstone Season 3 Official Trailer

This season Josh Holloway has been added to the cast as Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager with ambitious plans in Montana concerning the Dutton family.

Paramount Network ordered a fourth season of Sheridan’s Yellowstone, the number one scripted series of the summer across cable and broadcast TV.