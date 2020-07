The Yell County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 72-year-old woman.

YELL COUNTY, Ark. — The Yell County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Vera M. Cowen was last seen walking from Sunset Point on Mount Nebo toward the Visitor Center around dark on Sunday, July 26.

She was wearing a light colored pin-stripe shirt, unknown color shorts and green shoes.

If located please contact the Yell County Sheriff's Department at (479) 495-4881, or your local law enforcement agency.