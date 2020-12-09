Year-to-date enplanements down 58.3% at Fort Smith Regional Airport

Travel out of the Fort Smith Regional Airport continues to be well below 2019 numbers thanks to COVID-19.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Travel out of the Fort Smith Regional Airport continues to be well below 2019 numbers thanks to COVID-19, but Michael Griffin said business travel is “returning slowly” and American Airlines is again flying the larger regional jets in and out of the airport.

Griffin, airport director, said the return of American’s larger CRJ-700 regional jets is a good sign for the airport and prospects for more activity in the coming months.

“That is encouraging because the capacity is coming back. The flights are the same, but now they’ve made space for more people,” Griffin said, adding that American has also returned to its business day schedule that includes an early morning departure and late evening arrival.