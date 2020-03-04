XNA to negotiate with companies impacted in COVID-19 pandemic

Northwest Arkansas National Airport will work with airlines, food vendors and rental car companies on their fees to provide relief in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) will work with airlines, food vendors and rental car companies on their fees to provide relief in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is not expected to reduce or remove them from their financial obligations.

In a special meeting via conference call Friday (April 4), the airport’s board of directors agreed to allow staff to negotiate with airlines, food vendors and rental car companies to revise agreements with the airport and bring before the board the agreements before they go into effect. However, board members didn’t want the new agreements to include abatements to their financial obligations to the airport.

Board members discussed allowing for deferrals of the obligations but were not in favor of the abatements. Board member Philip Taldo explained that federal programs to provide relief in the pandemic could allow these companies to have the money they need to continue to operate, and he favored the deferrals.