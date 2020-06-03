XNA takes action to help prevent the spread of viruses or bacteria at airport

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), is taking proactive measures to help prevent the spread of viruses or bacteria.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), is taking proactive measures to help prevent the spread of viruses or bacteria at the airport, according to their Facebook post.

Even though this is not a mandatory procedure, and there are no reports of the coronavirus at XNA, they say they are doing this for the safety of all passengers.

Their Facebook post includes the actions that will be taken into this effort.

The efforts include:

Spraying the entire airport building with hospital grade disinfectant

XNA’s custodial and parking staff are taking extra care in sanitizing all public touchpoints several times throughout the day. (These touchpoints include escalator handrails, bathroom door latches, door handles, elevator buttons, etc.)

Additional hand sanitizing stations have been ordered and will be placed throughout the building for our passengers’ use.

XNA’s emergency personnel are all well briefed on our Operating Guidelines for infectious disease.