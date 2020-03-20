XNA restricts terminal entry to travelers

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill is restricting entry into the terminal to only those who are traveling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The safety of our passengers and employees is our top priority, and we will continue to take necessary precautions to protect all who visit XNA,” according to XNA’s social media sites. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.”

The restriction went into effect at 2 p.m. Friday (March 20).

Passenger traffic inside the terminal was down nearly 70% earlier this week, and some planes were leaving the airport with only a handful of passengers or empty in the wake of the pandemic.