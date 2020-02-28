x
XNA official says no end in sight for Northwest Arkansas growth

Enplanements at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) rose 18.8% in January, from the same month in 2019.
Credit: Talk Business & Politics
Ryan Blackwell, left, executive and teaching pastor at Cross Church in Rogers, leads a panel discussion Thursday with officials from Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) as part of the Summit, a business lunch speaker series. With Blackwell are, from left, Alex English, Kelly Johnson and Andrew Branch.

Enplanements at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) rose 18.8% in January, from the same month in 2019, as the region continues to grow with no end in sight, said Andrew Branch, chief business development officer for the Highfill airport. Enplanements, which account for passengers flying out, were 67,306 in January.

Branch was one of three XNA officials who spoke about the airport during a panel discussion Thursday (Feb. 27) at Cross Church in Rogers as part of the Summit, a business lunch speaker series. Kelly Johnson, chief operating officer and airport director, and Alex English, public relations and marketing specialist, were also on the panel.

Enplanements rose 17% to 922,533 in 2019, from 2018, and passenger traffic has increased by almost 26% in the past two years, Johnson said.

