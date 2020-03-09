XNA enplanements might not recover to 2019 levels for 3 or 4 years

Enplanements at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill could fall to between 250,000 and 500,000 for 2020.

HIGHFILL, Ark. — Enplanements at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill could fall to between 250,000 and 500,000 for 2020 and might not return to 2019 levels for three or four years, based on new projections from consultant Mead & Hunt.

XNA board members listened Wednesday (Sept. 2) to a virtual presentation by Ryk Dunkelberg and Ryan Hayes, both of Mead & Hunt, on the new projections. The updated projections show the airport might not return to 2019 enplanement levels until 2023 or 2024. In 2019, enplanements, or passengers flying out of the airport, rose 17% to 922,533, from 788,261 in 2018.

XNA staff had requested updated projections to better understand the expected impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as enplanements are used as guidelines for when improvements are needed. Dunkelberg noted enplanements drive peak demand, and this drives the needs of the terminal building.