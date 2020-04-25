XNA enplanements fall 52% in March; airport officials approve relief for airlines, rental car companies

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) reported enplanements declined 52% in March.

Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) reported enplanements declined 52% in March as the Highfill airport was awarded federal relief aid in the wake of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Enplanements, or passengers flying out, fell to 33,792 in March, from 70,463 in the same month in 2019. Through the first quarter this year, enplanements have declined 9.3% to 168,242, from 185,478 in the same period in 2019.

Before the pandemic started to affect air travel, enplanements rose 15% to 67,144 in February, from 58,400 in the same month in 2019. Enplanements increased 17% to 922,533 in 2019, from 2018, and passenger traffic rose nearly 26% over the past two years.