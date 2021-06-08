Woman gives birth to 10 babies at once in South Africa, reports say

It may be the first known birth of decuplets in history.

PRETORIA, South Africa — Oh, baby!

A South African woman has reportedly given birth to 10 babies at once.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, who is already a mom of 6-year-old twins, gave birth to seven boys and three girls by Caesarean section Monday, the Pretoria News reported.

The news doesn't just come as a surprise to the world — the couple told the news outlet they were only expecting octuplets!

Pretoria News also reported that the new mom of 12 said that her pregnancy was natural and that she had not received fertility treatment, which has often been linked to multiple-baby births.

The New York Post reports that while Guinness World Records is still working to officially confirm the news, it appears that Sithole's decuplet birth breaks the world record for the most babies born at one time.

“Guinness World Records is aware of the news that Gosiame Thamara Sithole has given birth to decuplets, and we send our congratulations and best wishes to the family,” a spokesperson told the Post.

The record is currently held by Halima Cisse, a 25-year-old mom from Mali who gave birth to nine babies just last month.

Sithole and the babies are all said to be in good health, according to BBC.

