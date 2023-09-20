Little Rock campsites opening early ahead of 2024 eclipse

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A total solar eclipse is happening on April 8, 2024, with many spots in the United States as prime locations to watch this super rare event. The path of totality for the eclipse will be right over Arkansas.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has announced a list of campsites in Arkansas that will be open early next year for the eclipse. The early openings will help accommodate the increased number of visitors to the area.
The following campsites in the Little Rock District will be opening 60 days early, on March 15and will remain open for the rest of the 2024 recreation season:
Greers Ferry Lake
- Dam Site
- Old Highway 25
- Heber Springs Rec
- John F. Kennedy
- Devils Fork
- Choctaw
- Cherokee
- Mill Creek
- Sugar Loaf
- Shiloh
- Narrows
- Hill Creek
- Cove Creek
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.