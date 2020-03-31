x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

World virus infections top 800,000; Spain sees record deaths

Spain and Italy are still struggling to avoid the collapse of their health systems.
Credit: AP
Medical staff of the Intensive Care Unit of the Casalpalocco COVID-19 Clinic in the outskirts of Rome tend to patients, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

MADRID, Spain — Spain's coronavirus deaths have jumped by a record number as the country's medical system strains to care for its tens of thousands of infected patients and the world total climbed to more than 800,000 cases. 

Credit: AP
FILE, in this Tuesday, March 24, 2020 file photo, a patient, center, is transferred to a medicalised hotel during the COVID-19 outbreak in Madrid, Spain. The coronavirus is winning a war of attrition waged against health care workers throughout the world but more so in Spain, where necessary equipment to shield them from contagion and enough testing kits for the new virus have been lacking for weeks. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, file)

In the United States, New York's governor begged for health care reinforcements, saying up to one million more workers were needed. 

Spain and Italy are still struggling to avoid the collapse of their health systems, with Spain saying hospitals in at least half of its 17 regions are at or very near their ICU bed limits. 

Spain also has more than 13,000 infected medical workers.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: China warns epidemic isn't over; worldwide cases top 800,000

RELATED: Spain passes China in infections; Trump extends US lockdown