World virus infections hit 200,000; Borders jammed in Europe

BERLIN, Germany — Desperate travelers are choking European border crossings after countries implemented strict controls to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Officials at Johns Hopkins University say the virus has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed more than 8,000.

They also said more than 82,000 people recovered from the virus, which causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, although severe illness is more likely in the elderly and those with existing health problems.

European leaders have closed borders to nonessential traffic while leaving many open to cross-border workers and trucks carrying critical goods like food and medicine.