x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

World virus infections hit 200,000; Borders jammed in Europe

European leaders closed borders to nonessential traffic while leaving many open to cross-border workers and trucks carrying critical goods like food and medicine.
Credit: AP
Trucks are jammed in the early morning on Autobahn 12 in front of the German-Polish border crossing near Frankfurt (Oder), Germany, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. In order to make it more difficult for the corona virus to spread, Poland had reintroduced controls at the border crossings to Germany. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Patrick Pleul/dpa via AP)

BERLIN, Germany — Desperate travelers are choking European border crossings after countries implemented strict controls to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. 

Officials at Johns Hopkins University say the virus has now infected more than 200,000 people worldwide and killed more than 8,000. 

They also said more than 82,000 people recovered from the virus, which causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, although severe illness is more likely in the elderly and those with existing health problems. 

European leaders have closed borders to nonessential traffic while leaving many open to cross-border workers and trucks carrying critical goods like food and medicine. 

That has led to massive backups of travelers and trucks alike.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Worldwide cases top 200,000, Trump asks for $46B emergency funding

RELATED: Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion