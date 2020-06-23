Woman dies while in deputy custody in McDonald County

Deputies responded to a disturbance with a weapon call in McDonald County when the woman in custody passed away.

ANDERSON, Missouri — On Wednesday (June 17) the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office was called out to a residence on Hodson Way, Anderson, Missouri for a disturbance with a weapon.

According to McDonald County Sheriff to Michael Hall, on the way out, deputies were advised that the female suspect, LyndaBeth Meekins had a knife and was threatening to burn the house down.

Fire and EMS were also dispatched out and advised to wait until the scene was secured.

Upon arrival, deputies located Meekins and upon direction, she put the knife down but appeared to be under the influence of something. At times she was incoherent and catatonic, but also became combative and bit a deputy on the leg, Hall said.

Due to her mental health crisis and substance abuse issues, she was placed into cuffs for the safety of all on the scene. EMS was advised they could respond to the scene.

While walking around the residence, Meekins decided she did not want to walk anymore and sat down. Deputies allowed her to stay sitting on the ground until the medics could check her out.

EMS arrived and started checking on Meekins while she sat on the ground. She was not compliant with them as they were checking her blood pressure, she kept telling them no and arguing, Hall said.

When they went to check her blood sugar, she slipped a cuff, became combative, kicked a deputy and was then resecured with the cuffs.

As deputies were holding her feet and getting a pair of leg cuffs so she could not kick anyone else, she became unresponsive, Hall said.

Meekins was turned over and she appeared passed out.

Medics started checking her and found that she was not breathing and started CPR.

Meekins was pronounced dead at Freeman Neosho hospital, the McDonald County Coroner was contacted, and an autopsy ordered.

According to Hall, Coroner Goodwin's preliminary results showed that Meekins had been a heavy drug user and the autopsy did not show any cause of death. Hall says the medical examiner attributed her death to a possible overdose.

Toxicology results are pending at this time.