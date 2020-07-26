x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

Woman dies, 4 people injured in boat crash in Missouri

The driver of one of the boats was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated.
Credit: MGN Galleries

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one woman died and four other people were injured when two boats collided on the Lake of the Ozarks. 

The driver of one of the boats was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. 

The patrol says 42-year-old Dawn Steinkuehler, of High Ridge, died in the accident just after midnight Saturday. 

The collision occurred on the lake's main channel when another boat hit Steinkuehler's boat. 

Two people in Steinkuehler's boat were seriously injured and two others suffered minor injuries. The driver of the second boat was not injured. 