Woman dies, 4 people injured in boat crash in Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one woman died and four other people were injured when two boats collided on the Lake of the Ozarks.

The driver of one of the boats was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated.

The patrol says 42-year-old Dawn Steinkuehler, of High Ridge, died in the accident just after midnight Saturday.

The collision occurred on the lake's main channel when another boat hit Steinkuehler's boat.