Womack to Vote “No” on Pelosi’s HEROES Act

The president says Democrats’ $3 trillion pandemic relief package is dead on arrival. Pelosi is defending the price.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — On May 14 Congressman Steve Womack announced that he will vote against The Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act.

The more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package developed by Speaker Pelosi would provide nearly $1 trillion in aid for states, cities, and local governments, aid to essential workers, and a new round of cash payments to individuals.

The House is expected to vote on the package as soon as Friday.

Womack released the following statement on his planned vote, which is expected to take place on Friday:

“Even a crisis won’t stop Speaker Pelosi from trying to implement her far-left agenda. With no Republican input sought, the partisan intent of her legislation is clear. Using this pandemic as an excuse to further blow up the debt and deficit with a list of progressive causes unrelated to coronavirus is not only shameful, it’s exactly what Americans don’t need. The penchant to waste time, play politics, and spend with no restraint must end. We should be focused on fully implementing previous rescue packages, the largest in U.S. history, and safely reopening the nation,” said Congressman Womack.

He continued, “The people’s work does not stop as we fight the coronavirus. Instead of acting in a bipartisan manner to resume House operations, Democrats are trying to upend the lawmaking process on their terms. Our job is to show up for the American people and fulfill our constitutional duties. Congress needs to get back to regular order. Sitting at home is not leading.”

