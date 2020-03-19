Willie Nelson heads online concert featuring live performances from the artist's homes

On Thursday, March 19, Willie Nelson will head a free broadcast featuring call-in sets filmed live by artists themselves, from the comfort of their own homes.

Margo Price from Aledo Illinois is one of several artists performing on the stream.

Starting at 6:00 PM Central Time you can find the stream at luckreunion.com/tilfurthernotice, www.twitch.tv/luckreunion and https://www.facebook.com/lucktexasreunion at any time between 6:00 - 11:00 Central Time for a multifaceted streaming event showcasing artists, partners, charities, and makers that make up the cherished “Luck Family”.