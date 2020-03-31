x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

news

White House turns to statistical models for virus forecast

High numbers of potential deaths estimated under different models have President Donald Trump's attention.
Credit: AP
President Donald Trump walks on the Colonnade to speak about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday, March 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Like forecasters tracking a mega-storm, White House officials are relying on statistical models to predict the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and try to protect as many people as possible. 

The public could get its first close look at the Trump administration's own projections Tuesday at the daily briefing. 

High numbers of potential deaths estimated under different models have focused President Donald Trump's attention. 

He's dropped talk of reopening the country by Easter and instead called on Americans to stay home for another month and avoid social contact. 

Such models are a standard tool to control the spread of diseases.

RELATED: World virus infections top 800,000; Spain sees record deaths

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: US has tested 1 million, National Guardsman dies from COVID-19